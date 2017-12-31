2018 could be geopolitically stressful

First of 2 parts

Realistically, in the Asia-Pacific region, geopolitical and military tension may probably be more stressful to national leaders and informed citizens this year than last, considering the latest developments involving North Korea and China on one hand, the US and its allies on the other.

This thinking is strictly from the analysis of open, reliable and vetted reports of available relevant international developments over the past 12 months.

These will certainly affect the diplomatic, political, military, economic and general security interactions of all nations surrounding the Pacific Ocean, including the 10 Asean members and three of the world’s superpowers—Russia, China and the US—and their respective allies (client states if you wish).

The UN Security Council, including its permanent members Russia and China, had last year unanimously sanctioned North Korea for (reportedly) 20 continuous test-launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, and its nuclear weapons buildup in 2017. These violated the UN’s international agreement (which the Pyongyang regime signed) to limit the number of nuclear weapons individually or worldwide—and assure global security.

(Russia and China directly aided North Korea with military materiel, troops and financial support during the Korean War, at the height of the Cold War between the communist camp and the democratic allies led by the US.) Russia and China also assisted the North Korean efforts to develop its nuclear arsenal.

The sanctions include economic measures like limiting oil exports to North Korea and North Korean exports of coal. The egotistic North Korean leader, Kim Jung-un has regarded the latest sanctions as an “act of war” (by the US) and threatened to target the US with nuclear warheads.

US President Donald Trump had retorted that that would cause the total destruction of North Korea. The US maintains troops in air force and naval bases in Japan, South Korea, the Marianas Islands, Guam, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and the Micronesian Islands. It conducts periodic joint military exercises in Northeast and Southeast Asian regions with its allies.

Reports from South Korea said Kim has insisted that he wants the United Nations members to officially recognize North Korea as a nuclear power like Japan, India, Pakistan, Germany, France, the UK, China, Russia, the US and Israel. Subsequent reports from Seoul also said Pyongyang, this year, will have another ICBM test-firing with an actual mini-nuclear warhead “into the Pacific.”

Reports said American scientists had warned the US must not underestimate the North Korean nuclear capabilities at this point. They reportedly believe Pyongyang’s last September 3rd rocket launch was a “real hydrogen” bomb; and the November 28th “Hwasong-15 missile” was a 3,400 -mile range, with a real range of 8,100 miles.

Trump has come up with his latest salvo on China carried by the Telegraph of London: American satellite cameras has revealed Chinese tankers had been transferring oil into North Korean ships on the international waters off the western Japan Sea at least 30 times since last October despite the UN sanctions.

He said on Twitter “CAUGHT RED-HANDED—very disappointing that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea.”

Of course, the Chinese denied this. In its official propaganda sheet, the US-circulated Weekend China Daily (December 29-31), Beijing said “the president did not cite the source of his information.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said: “I would like to know whether the relevant media could specify which ship or ships were involved in the situation…..”

A couple of days later, reports from Seoul said South Korea had captured the Hong Kong-registered Chinese tanker “Lighthouse Winmore” (when it returned to the Yeosu Port in South Korea on November 24) after it transferred an undisclosed amount of refined oil to a North Korean tanker between the Japan Sea and the North Korean marine territory. The report did not say when the oil transfer was accomplished.

So, what are the probabilities of a shooting war between the US and North Korea this year? Could this ignite the third world war?

Considering the unpredictability of Kim’s seemingly impulsive, but firm, decisions in his management of his domestic governance (including having those disloyal to him reportedly assassinated), the probability is there. But because of the economic emergence of both China and Russia at this point, most likely they can be pressured to have the North Korean dictator calm down.

The Seoul leadership is optimistic diplomatic negotiations and/or back-door and quiet efforts to “constructively engage” Kim will start “this year.”

Indeed, the 31st Asean Summit in Manila had mentioned in its official statement the need to settle the North Korean issue; and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had offered to mediate/facilitate the peace talks between the US and North Korea.

Last week, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed in their telephone conference (initiated by Tillerson) that the US-North Korean dialogue for stability and peace must start this year. Russia has offered to be the mediator.

The Moscow official announcement of the Tillerson-Lavrov telephone conference said both sides “were united in the opinion that the nuclear missile projects in North Korea violate the demands of the UN Security Council….”

Lavrov said: “It is unacceptable to exacerbate tension around the Korean peninsula with Washington’s aggressive rhetoric toward Pyongyang and increasing military preparations in the region…it is necessary to move from the language of sanctions to the negotiation process as soon as possible.”

The Russians said negotiations will “reduce the risks of uncontrolled escalations” (of military tension) in the Northeast Asian region with increased US military exercises with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Indeed, now that the Russians and the Chinese had unprecedented successes in combing their dictatorships or suppression of civil liberties with democratic free market economic practices to attain their export-market positions in the world, they have all the reason to pressure North Korea to behave.

This development coincides with the recent International Monetary Fund’s designation of the Chinese renminbi as one of the five major world currencies –along with the US dollar, the European Union’s euro, the British pound and the Japanese yen—to be freely traded in the money market and be used for trade settlements. (See my Christmas Day column.)

The economic measures will surely be used to force North Korea to stop its nuclear buildup as a tool to hold the world hostage and join the family of civilized countries to attain its millennial goals starting this new year.

Nobody can guarantee success in this international effort—obviously, considering Kim’s volatile decisions. What the future holds is anybody’s guess, really.

With all these, what Asean must do now strategically, will be the subject of the next column.

