2018 PH Golf Course Management Conference a success

Over a hundred delegates from 31 golf clubs across the country participated in the annual Philippine Golf Course Management Conference held last May 3 to 4 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The two-day conference was organized for the continuous professional development of Filipino golf club superintendents and managers.

Guest speakers shared their expertise on golf tournament preparations, best practices in greens maintenance, renovation, and landscaping.

Among the local and international industry experts who delivered lectures were Hazel Manarang, Andy Maglipon, Christine Chan, James Sua and Rosalinda Deapera.

A field demonstration, nine-hole golf play, facility tour and a mini-summit series entitled “Growing the game with female and junior development programs,” were also conducted during the event.

Among the panelists in the latter were Orchard CEO and president Conrado Benitez, Ladies Professional Golf Association-accredited teaching pro Stephanie Yu, Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines president Anna Lacson-Haurie, Kau Sai Chau Public Course golf operations head Mike Carey and Syngenta Commercial Head Turf Mick Mclaughlin.

Meanwhile, the delegates from Baguio Country Club and Forest Hills Golf Club won the grand raffle prize — a privilege to attend the 2019 Asian Turfgrass Management Conference in Thailand.

The event was presented by the Asian Golf Industry Federation, in cooperation with The Orchard Golf & Country Club, Federation of Golf Clubs, Inc. and supported by National Golf Association of the Philippines and Philippine Sports Commission.