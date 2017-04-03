2018 Porsche 911 GT3: Return of the manual

PURISTS rejoice: Porsche has revealed the facelifted 911 GT3 for the model year 2018 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and it will be offered with a manual transmission alongside the seven-speed PDK option with no added cost.

In the previous years, all iterations of the 911 GT3 were only equipped with a manual transmission until the release of the 991 911 GT3, which is only offered in seven-speed dual clutch PDK transmission that sparked controversy and outrage among fans and purists.

The six-speed manual transmission is derived from the more rarefied 911 R, but with shorter ratios for better acceleration in-gears, and shorter throws. Coupled to this transmission is a race-bred 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six based from the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR race cars. It produces 500 horsepower and 460 Newton-meters of torque, with a screaming 9,000 rpm redline.

As this engine wass developed alongside the race car engines in the Weissach factory, the performance is almost race car-like: 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) takes about 3.8 seconds and tops at 198 mph (317 kph) for the manual. The PDK transmission will enable you to sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and with a 197 mph (315 kph) top speed. Also contributing to this performance is the weight, or 1,413 kilograms for the manual, and 1,430 kilograms for the PDK.

The car still gets rear axle steering as standard like the previous GT3, which can turn the rear wheels depending on speed for optimal handling. The wheels turn in the opposite directions during low speed cornering, and on high speeds, they turn in the same direction to promote stability. Dynamic engine mounts and rear differential also come as standard.

Aiding aerodynamics include a new front fascia, a redesigned carbon fiber diffuser and a carbon fiber rear wing. With a plethora of carbon fiber parts, it has a power to weight ratio of 6.4 pounds per hp.

Inside includes a carryover from one of Porsche’s greatest hits: The 14.1 inch GT Sport steering wheel carried over from the 918 Spyder. Other track toys include Porsche’s Track Precision app as standard to record and store data on a smartphone. Porsche’s Communication Management also comes as standard for navigation and entertainment. Sports seats come as standard and carbon bucket seats are also available as an option.

The car is set to arrive in US at fall of 2017, and prices start at $143,600, cheaper than the comparatively fast 911 R.