2019 Budget Call released by DBM

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has started the process of crafting next year’s spending plan, issuing the Budget Call for 2019 that outlines guidelines and procedures for the formulation and submission of agency proposals.

The Budget Call is based on macroeconomic assumptions adopted by the Development Budget Coordination Committee during a December 22 meeting last year.

In particular, economic managers kept the deficit ceiling target at 3 percent of gross domestic product for 2018 until 2022.

The government’s borrowing program is projected to follow an 80-20 mix—still in favor of domestic sources — for the period.

The Budget department said agency proposals should continue to reflect administration policies such as the President’s 0+10-Point Socio-Economic Agenda, the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and priority programs and projects contained in the 2017-2022 Public Investment Program, and incorporate the 2019-2021 Three-Year Rolling Infrastructure Program.

The 2019 budget will be an annual cash-based outlay where agencies can only incur contractual obligations and disburse payments for goods delivered and services rendered and inspected within the fiscal year, with an extended payment period of three months.

This will effectively limit agencies to submit budget proposals reflecting payment of goods and services that will “actually be delivered for the year.”

“The shift enforces the original intent of the appropriation law — for the budget, as it was planned and legislated, to be fully executed within the year,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

This shift is expected to quicken program delivery as well as strengthen the “focus and accountability of government” as target program outputs become more clearly linked to appropriations.

Regional and local government plans and budgets, meanwhile, will be streamlined to ensure consistency with the priority programs and projects of the national government.

In support of the Local Government Code of 1991 and the localization of the PDP 2017-2022, only priority programs and projects that can directly contribute to the results matrices will be considered in the budgets of regional line agencies.