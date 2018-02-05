2019 HyundaiVeloster

2nd generation unveiled with two performace flavors

Hyundai unveiled its second-generation Veloster coupe at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, sporting a redesigned exterior and enhanced specifications.

“Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features. When combined with Hyundai’s outstanding value and efficiency, the new Veloster is sure to attract a progressive new group of enthusiast buyers,” Hyundai North America Vice President Mike O’Brien said in a statement.

While the exterior may be all new, the car retained its asymmetrical door configuration that was defined in the previous generation model – a large driver’s door and two smaller passenger doors. The cascading grille – Hyundai’s new signature design element penned by Peter Schreyer – has been given a slight redesign that is specific to the new Veloster. Air curtains at the front not only give it a more aggressive look, it also acts as an air passageway. Adding to its aggressive looks are the resdesigned flared fenders, which give it an impression of a predator ready to pounce, and an integrated rear diffuser. The roofline is lowered to give it a sporty, coupe like appearance, and can also be darkened as an optional extra.

The infotainment system inside the car offers Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM internet radio connectivity, as well as AM/FM/MP3 support. A heads-up display can be availed as an option.

A suite of safety features are available in the Veloster, such as forward collision-avoidance assist, which utilizes a front mounted camera to detect an imminent collision, and automatically applies the brakes. Lane keeping assist, high beam assist for the available LED headlights, and driver attention warning also utilizes the front camera for safer driving. All Velosters have a rear-facing camera as standard, allowing for easier parking convenience. Other standard safety features include cruise control, and a VSM, which manages stability control and power steering.

Powering the Veloster is a choice of two engines – a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine that develops 147 hp at 6,200 rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, and a turbocharged 1.6-litre Gamma four-cylinder engine for the Veloster Turbo, which produces 201 hp at 6,000 rpm, mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission with paddle shifters. All Velosters have torque vectoring control for a smoother driver not only in the urban areas, but also in the winding road.

The 2019 Veloster will commence production in March 2018 in Ulsan, Korea.

Hyundai’s coupe gets Nurburgring treatment

Following the success of the i30 N, which was lauded by international media and critics alike, Hyundai released its Veloster N alongside the normal Veloster, making it the second car to bear the N badge, and the first N performance car to be sold in North America.

The Veloster N follows the same mantra as the i30 N before it – to deliver pure driving fun on a winding road. It was developed in Hyundai’s Namyang research center, and thoroughly tested in the Nurburgring.

Aesthetic differences include a more aggressive front fascia, with side sills to cool the brakes. Optional 19-inch alloy wheels also set the N apart from the lesser models, and are fitted with Pirelli P-Zeros specifically designed for the N models. The standard 18-inch wheels are fitted with 225/40R18 Michelin Pilot SuperSport summer tires. The rear sports a more aggressive redesign, such as a huge rear spoiler and a larger diffuser that houses the high-flow dual exhaust, which altogether, produce gobs of rear downforce. As with the i30 N, the Veloster N sports a Hyundai performance blue which has adorned rally and touring racecars since the N Brand’s inception, but customers can also opt for Ultra Black, Chalk White, and Racing Red.

Powering the N is the same 2.0-liter turbo charged inline-four found in the i30 N, and produces 275 hp at 6,000 rpm. The suspension geometry has also been tuned specifically for the N to handle the grunt.

The N will commence production by September 2018 at the Ulsan plant in Korea. High expectations from the media and critics surround the newer N model, with the i30 N competed against rivals from hatchback giants such as Volkswagen, Peugeot, and Ford.