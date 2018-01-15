2019 MINI Cooper: Facelifted version is more British

MINI has revealed its facelifted versions of the Hardtop 2 Door, Cooper 4 Door, and Convertible versions of the current generation Mini Cooper ahead of their debut in the Detroit Motor Show this year, with minor aesthetic changes that have made the model “more British.”

While the car may look like the same pre-facelifted MINI to a casual observer, fans of the MINI may spot a new LED headlight option, which adjusts brightness depending on the situation, and new Mini badge that adorned the bonnet and the boot. The biggest change on the exterior, however, are the taillights that sport a Union Jack standard graphic design (which made the car, obviously, more British). Looks like the Germans really wanted to keep the car to be “the most British car ever,” keeping its quintessentially British heritage and history.

The Union Jack standard graphic also extends to the piano black dashboard, which the graphic can be customized in a wide variety of colours through its background ambient lighting. More customization options have been added in the interior as well, such as side scuttles, decorative interior strips, LED door sills and LED door projectors, all of which can be customized with MINI’s Yours Customized program.

The infotainment system has been given improvements as well, utilizing an 8.8-inch touchscreen display with updates to the MINI Connected system, which sends traffic updates, improved smartphone integration, wireless charging, and a new system called MINI Find Mate that informs drivers where they put their belongings inside the vehicle.

The engine has been left unchanged, however, with three and four cylinder engines that produce 124 hp and 189 hp, respectively, but with increased fuel efficiency, with both mated to a 7-speed double clutch gearbox or an 8-speed automatic.

Pricing for the cars have yet to be revealed, as they will be most likely to be announced at the Detroit Motor Show.