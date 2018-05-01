207 village execs linked to drugs

A TOTAL of 207 barangay (village) officials, mostly from Bicol and Caraga regions, were linked to the illegal drug trade by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which made good on its promise to release its so-called “narco-list” ahead of this month’s village elections.

The eight-page list contained the names of 90 village chairmen and 117 kagawad or council members.

The Bicol Region had the most village officials on the list with 70, followed by the Caraga Region with 34, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 13.

(For the complete list, go to http://www.manilatimes.net/village-officials-in-bicol-two-other-regions-top-anti-drug-agencys-list/395918/)

Three village chairmen in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City, were also on the list. Western Visayas and the Davao Region had one each, while Northern Mindanao, particularly Ozamiz City, and Central Luzon had three each.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino earlier said 293 officials were on the list, but the number was later reduced to 216, 211 and then to 207.

The list was reduced because 46 officials have been arrested, 20 were killed by assassins or unknown gunmen, five were shot dead during police operations, and five died of natural causes.

Aquino told reporters on Monday the list was validated by PDEA with the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The “narco-officials” ranged from drug users to drug traders. Most were “protectors” of drug suspects, he said.

Aquino said the government had the duty to inform the public about the identities of narco-officials, as they should be accountable to the public.

“The Supreme Court provided the ruling for the public’s right to information. The right to privacy is not absolute when there is a compelling reason to prioritize the state,” he said.

Just the first batch

Aquino said the list was only the first batch as the involvement of 274 other village officials were still being validated by various intelligence groups.

Acting Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the list should not serve as a “vigilante” hit list.

It should instead serve as a guide for voters to make “smart” decisions in the upcoming May 14 village elections, he said.

Aquino echoed Año’s statement, saying: “[There will be] no EJKs (extrajudicial killings). This will not serve as a hit list.”

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, said public official

were always “targets.”

“Being a public official has already the risk of being the target anytime,” he said.

CHR alarmed

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday expressed alarm over the release of the “narco-list,” noting that the more than 200 officials outed by the government were not yet charged in court.

“The CHR acknowledges PDEA’s desire to alleviate the drug problem in the country. But the release of the ‘narco-list’ of barangay officials allegedly involved in illegal drugs is alarming,” CHR spokeswoman Jackielyn de Guia said in Filipino.

“As a law enforcement agency, it is PDEA’s duty to double-check information on the list, look for sufficient evidence, and file proper charges in court,” de Guia added.

The rights body reiterated that a “long-term and sustainable solution” should be done to hold erring officials accountable, instead of publicly accusing them without due process.

The release of the list for public consumption could cause undue shame, violate their right to fair trial, erode their dignity, and result in the suffering of their families, as the consequences could be “irreversible” should the officials be proven innocent later on, the CHR said.

Palace backs PDEA

Malacañang on Monday rejected the CHR’s statements and said the PDEA did not violate any law in releasing the narco-list.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. told reporters the narco-list was intended to guide voters ahead of the village and Sangguniang Kabataan or youth council elections.

“I’m not aware of any law that was violated,” Roque said during news conference. “That was upon orders of the President…So the information is being released to help guide our voters to choose wisely their barangay captains,” he added.

Aquino said: “I don’t care about legal actions. I expect that and my legal team will deal with it.”

Año said the officials on the list would still have the chance to defend themselves in court.

Cases will be filed against them “in due time,” Aquino said.

Admin cases

Año later headed out to the Office of the Ombudsman to file charges against 16 villages nationwide for failing to activate their respective Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (Badac).

“We will be filing administrative cases at the Ombudsman against the erring barangay officials of the 16 barangay for misconduct of office or dereliction of duty pursuant to Section 60 of the Local Government Code of 1991,” he said.

He was accompanied by Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño and Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri.

Año said there was no excuse for these villages not to activate their councils after repeated directives from the Interior department and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Out of the 16 villages, 11 were from Bicol Region and five were from National Capital Region, particularly in the city of Manila. The five villages in Manila were Barangay 471, 477, 482, 659-A, and 690.

“Public office is a public trust. They are not private citizens. They are accountable for their duties and the public has the right to know if these tasks were delivered by them,” he said.

Under a memorandum circular from the Interior department, all villages should form a Badac to counter illegal drug activities in their areas.

The council should be composed of the village chairman. The vice chairman is the village council member who heads the committee on peace and order.

Members of the council include the kagawad who heads the barangay committee on women and family, the youth council chief, the public school principal or his or her representative, the head of the village watchmen or tanod or their executive officer, a representative of a nongovernment organization, and a representative of a faith-based organization such as from the Ugnayan ng Barangay at mga Simbahan (cooperation between the village and the church) or UBAS.