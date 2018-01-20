20th Chairman’s Cup takes off January 27

Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club will stage its 20th Chairman’s Cup on January 27 in Lipa City, Batangas.

The tournament is open to the public with entry fee of P2,000 for club members and P3,000 and P3,500 for guests and foreign players, respectively, inclusive of green fee, giveaways, cocktails and buffet dinner.

A sports/hole-in-one insurance fee of P200 and a minimum caddie fee of P500 are on player’s account.

The competition will use an 18-hole stroke play format with full player’s handicap applied.

On-course registration is from 6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. while tee off time is at 9 a.m. The tourney will employ a shotgun tee off.

The event will feature five divisions namely Classes A, B, C, Ladies and Guest.

Proceeds of the 20th Chairman’s Cup will benefit 50 scholars of the Hilarion and Febres Foundations of De La Salle – Lipa.

For registration, contact Connie Macasaet, Ferdie Beato, Jo Caringal, or Yvette Reyes at (043) 7567007, 09083213614 or 09179871132. Interested golfers may also email the organizers at golf@malarayat.com or membership@malarayat.com.