21 Calabarzon ‘ninja’ cops reassigned to Mindanao

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Regions 4A-Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) has reassigned 21 policemen to hardship posts Mindanao as punishment to purge their ranks.

Calabarzon police spokesman Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran said of the total number, a set each of an officer and seven non-commissioned officers was dispatched to Police Regional Office 9 or Zamboanga Peninsula and PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) while four non-commissioned officers were reassigned to Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

In September last year, about 234 members of the Calabarzon police were placed under investigation for their alleged link to illegal drug activities.

Gaoiran said of the current number, 76 cases have been confirmed and being revalidated by the Directorate for Intelligence Office in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He added that 100 percent of the more than 12,000 Calabarzon Police have undergone the drug test where 18 were found positive for drugs – four from Laguna, five from Cavite, four from Batangas, two from Rizal, two from Quezon and one from regional headquarters.

Two of them were senior police officers while the rest are with the ranks of Police Officer (PO) 1 to 3.

Most of them are on active duty but put under restrictive custody and facing summary dismissal proceedings before the PNP Internal Affairs Service in Camp Crame.

The PNP has been sending erring policemen to Mindanao, particularly the ARMM, as disciplinary action intended to reform them since law enforcers in the region are more exposed to hazards compared to those in Metro Manila.

The practice, however, has been criticized by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman, saying sending rogue policemen to the region only transfers the problem, not solve it.

“Mindanao should be treated by the PNP with the same respect that all Filipinos deserve regardless of their faith, their culture and their economic status,” Pimentel said.