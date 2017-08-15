21 drug pushers killed, 64 arrested in Bulacan

Twenty-one alleged drug pushers were killed in the “One Time Big Time” operation of the Bulacan Police followed by the arrest of 64 more drug suspects in simultaneous police raids conducted in 24 hours since Monday until the celebration of 429th founding anniversary of Bulacan on Tuesday.

After the 24 hour-drug operation ended on Tuesday morning, Sr. Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting police provincial director, said at least 21 drug suspects who engaged lawmen in drug busts ended up dead while 64 others were arrested in different drug operations and servings of warrants all over Bulacan province.

“Our policemen are still stepping up their anti-drug operations. We are expecting more drug dealers to fall. If they continue to fight or violently resist arrest, our men are ready to strike back. But based on the figures at daybreak today, many were arrested than those who shot it out with our police operatives,” Caramat added.

He said the suspects were killed in armed encounters with apprehending police operatives and resulted in the recovery of a total of 21 guns that include 17 .38 caliber revolvers, two improvised shotguns, a 9mm gun and a .32 caliber gun and an estimated 100.25 grams of suspected shabu.

The Bulacan police director identified the fatalities as an alias Egoy and alias Tom who were killed in Marilao; an alias Enan and Justin in Obando; an alias Berth in Pulilan; alias Alvin in Balagtas; alias Chris in San Miguel; alias Jerome in Plaridel; an alias Yayot and his unidentified companion in Guiguinto; alias Allan Tattoo, alias Arnold and an unidentified suspect in Norzagary; alias Willy and alias Jeffrey in the City of Malolos; alias Elias and alias Eugene in the City of San Jose del Monte; two unidentified suspects killed in an encounter with the Provincial Public Safety Company of the Bulacan police; alias Macoy in Santa Maria; and an alias Pugeng Manyak in Baliwag.