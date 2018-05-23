21 firms join open tender rice bidding

TWENTY-ONE Asian trading companies on Tuesday vied to supply the National Food Authority (NFA) with rice to boost its stock of the staple for the coming lean months.

Those that complied with the state-run food agency’s terms of reference (TOR) for the open tender rice bidding for 250,000 metric tons (MT) of 25-percent broken long and well-milled white rice grains, or “brokens,” in Quezon City included Thailand’s Asia Golden Rice, Capital Cereals Co. Ltd., CP Intertrade, Gentraco Corp., Ponglarp Co. Ltd., Thai Capital Corps Co. Ltd., and Thai Hua Co. Ltd.; and Vietnam’s Gia International Corp., Hiep Loi Joint Stock Co., Khiem Thanh Co. Ltd., Phan Minh Investment Production Trading Services, Tan Long Group Joint Stock Co., Vietnam Northern Food Corp. (Vinafood 1), and Vietnam Southern Food Corp. (Vinafood 2).

Hong Kong’s Singsong (HK) Ltd.; India’s Louis Dreyfus Co. Asia Pte. Ltd.; Singapore’s Olam International Ltd.; and the United Arab Emirates’ Phoenix Global DMCC completed the list.

Phoenix Global, Vinafood 1, and Vinafood 2 withdrew from the actual bidding, while CP Intertrade and Phan Minh failed to submit price offers.

Pakistan’s Meskay & Femtee Trading Co. (PVT) Ltd., and Singapore’s ADM Asia Pacific Trading Pte Ltd. and Orion Link Pte Ltd. were unable to join the bidding after they failed to submit proof of payment for their application to register with the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (Philgeps).

All three, however, plan to send letters requesting reconsideration, according to NFA Deputy Administrator Judy Carol Dansal, who leads the Special Bids and Awards Committee.

Winners of the bidding will be announced once the agency finalizes the results, she said without disclosing the date for it.

The TOR initially required 200,00 MT of 25-percent brokens and 50,000 MT of 15-percent brokens, but a recent NFA-issued bulletin revised it to 250,000 MT of 25-percent brokens.

The agency also reduced the lots from nine to seven and increased the volume specified in some of them.

Of the total volume, 75,000 MT will be discharged in the Port of Manila; 25,000 MT in Subic; 24,000 MT in Cebu; 23,500 MT in Batangas; 20,000 MT in Tabaco; 15,000 MT in Davao; 14,000 in La Union; 12,000 MT in Tacloban; 10,000 MT in General Santos; 7,000 MT each in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro; 6,500 MT in Bacolod; 6,000 MT in Zamboanga; and 5,000 MT in Surigao.

The first 200,000 MT are expected to arrive not later than July 31; the rest, August 31.

The new budget for the imports is P19.7 million lower than the P6.52 billion approved earlier, the NFA said.