21 PH provinces warned of possible tsunami after Magnitude 8 quake in Mexico

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has warned coastal communities of several provinces fronting the Pacific Ocean of a possible tsunami after a preliminary 8.0-magnitude earthquake hit Chiapas, Mexico.
The following areas are advised to wait and listen for updates:
1. Batanes Group of Islands
2. Cagayan
3. Ilocos Norte
4. Isabela
5. Quezon
6. Aurora
7. Camarines Norte
8. Camarines Sur
9. Albay
10. Catanduanes
11. Sorsogon
12. Eastern Samar
13. Northern Samar
14. Leyte
15. Southern Leyte
16. Surigao del Norte
17. Surigao del Sur
18. Davao Oriental
19. Davao Del Norte
20. Davao Del Sur
21. Davao Occidental
The quake that occurred off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico at 12:49 p.m. was reported to be the strongest “since 1985” that struck off the Mexican coast.
The epicenter was located 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in Southern Chiapas with a depth of 35 km (22 miles).
An earthquake of this size has the potential to generate a tsunami that can strike coastlines in the region near the epicenter within minutes to hours, Phivolcs said.
