21 PH provinces warned of tsunami after Magnitude 8 quake in Mexico

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has warned coastal communities of several provinces fronting the Pacific Ocean of a possible tsunami after a preliminary 8.0-magnitude earthquake hit Chiapas, Mexico.

The following areas are advised to wait and listen for updates:

1. Batanes Group of Islands

2. Cagayan

3. Ilocos Norte

4. Isabela

5. Quezon

6. Aurora

7. Camarines Norte

8. Camarines Sur

9. Albay

10. Catanduanes

11. Sorsogon

12. Eastern Samar

13. Northern Samar

14. Leyte

15. Southern Leyte

16. Surigao del Norte

17. Surigao del Sur

18. Davao Oriental

19. Davao Del Norte

20. Davao Del Sur

21. Davao Occidental

The quake that occurred off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico at 12:49 p.m. was reported to be the strongest “since 1985” that struck off the Mexican coast.

The epicenter was located 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in Southern Chiapas with a depth of 35 km (22 miles).

An earthquake of this size has the potential to generate a tsunami that can strike coastlines in the region near the epicenter within minutes to hours, Phivolcs said.