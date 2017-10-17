21 tankers receive MOS plum

Twenty-one tankers led by Jacob Ethan Gapultos and Alexi Lucile Gapultos took home the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in the Class B-C Division of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 123rd National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Jacob Ethan topped the boys’ 8-year category after garnering 47 points while Alexi Lucile also earned 47 points for the girls’ 13-year event MOS award in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Six Diliman Preparatory School bets bannered by Cusing siblings Paula Carmela (girls’ 14-year) and Paul Christian King (boys’ 15-over) bagged the MOS award in their respective age-bands.

Kurt Nicolai Peters (boys’ 14-year), Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-year), John Xavier Saliner (boys’ 9-year) and Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi (girls’ 9-year) were the other MOS awardees from the DPS swimming team.

The other MOS winners were Denise Moira Baui (6-under), Euna Alindayu (7), Alexandra Marie Pedracio (8), Samantha Gail Inkee (10), Tiffany Sanchez (11), Bea Presto (12) and Angelica Mae Medrano (15-over) in girls, and Yubert Parto (6-under), Zildijan Villamor (7), Ian Aquino (10), Russel Diwa (11), Lourenz Bautista (12) and Mark Viernes (13) in boys.

“It was a great competition as we saw a lot of talented swimmers from the Motivational Division. After this competition, our focus now is to select swimmers who will represent our country in international tournaments that we’ll be joining next year,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Host DPS claimed the overall title with 728 points followed by Grand Villa Swimming Team (707) and 122nd PSL National Series titlist Quezon Killer Whales (629).

Rounding up the Top 10 are Malabon Swim Club (560), Amoranto Swimming Team (429), Wesleyan College of Manila (405), Navotas Swimming Team (268), Aqua Nators Swimming Team (240) and Aqua Sprintz Swimming Team (156).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.