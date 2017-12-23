The 21st century biblical paraphrase: No one comes to world prosperity and peace but by China

Part 2

“No two political systems are entirely the same, and a political system cannot be judged in abstraction without regard for its social and political context, its history and its cultural traditions. No one political system should be regarded as the only choice; and we should not just mechanically copy systems of other countries.”

That – coming from the President who proclaims his country as being on top of world economic affairs. Xi Jinping proclaims, “The economy has maintained a medium-high rate, making a leader among the major economies.

With the gross domestic product rising from 54 trillion to 80 trillion yuan, China has maintained its position as the world’s largest economy and contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth.”

The Philippines is a particular beneficiary of that contribution with the various economic development packages brought home by President Duterte from his visit to China in October last year. Part of those packages were two additional bridges across the Pasig River, for which groundbreaking began recently. There were also the deals for the export to China of Philippine agricultural products and the increase in Chinese tourist arrivals, which have already breached the 1 million mark. In the reconstruction of Marawi City, China has donated the needed heavy equipment, on top of donations of arms earlier, one of which, as announced by President Duterte, killed Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, formally ending the crisis that began in May this year.

Actually, more economic deals were concluded between China and the Philippines in the recent official visit to the country by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the period of the Asean Summit last month.

It should be a measure of President Xi Jinping’s magnanimity of character and broadness of outlook that though he confidently prides himself on China’s great strides in its drive to national rejuvenation, he stops short of prescribing it as a role model for the economic rise of other developing nations. And so on this point, my approach in seeking patterns from China’s development for a program of rejuvenation of failed Filipino revolutionary methods seems to find itself in a contradictory position.

And yet President Xi Jinping hides no effort in proclaiming Chinese ascendancy over world economic development.

“The Chinese nation,” he says, “which since modern times began, had endured so much for so long, has achieved a tremendous transformation: it has stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong; it has come to embrace the brilliant prospects of rejuvenation. It means that scientific socialism is full of vitality in 21st century China, and that the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now flying high and proud for all to see. It means that the path, the theory, the system, and the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics have kept developing, blazing a trail for other developing countries to achieve modernization. It offers a new option for other countries and nations who want to speed up their development while preserving their independence; and it offers Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solving the problems facing mankind.”

Would I be wrong then if I opted to try that “Chinese wisdom and approach” to solving the problems that have hounded the CPP/NDF/NPA-promoted protracted people’s war? If that wisdom and approach succeeded in making a people numbering more than 1.3 billion rise above poverty and now well on the way to enjoying prosperity, albeit in President Xi Jinping’s language, “moderately prosperous,” all the easier would it be to try doing the miracle to the Filipino people who only number not even 0.3 million?

As President Xi Jinping repeatedly points out in his speech, the key is in the central leadership, and that leadership is the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Here is how he puts it in his speech:

“In the early days of reform and opening up, the party made a clarion call for us to take a path of our own build socialism with Chinese characteristics. Since that time the Party has united and led the Chinese people in a tireless struggle, propelling China into a leading position in terms of economic and technological strength, defense capabilities, and composite national strength. China’s international standing has risen as never before.

Our party, our country, our people, our forces, and our nation have changed in ways without precedent. The Chinese nation, with an entirely new posture, now stands tall and firm in the East.”

Such is what President Xi Jinping means by “socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a new era.”

It’s high time Philippine revolutionaries recognized China as the leader pushing socialism on the world scale – in the right track.

As I have observed in my Shanghai visit a year ago, such a track objectively consists of such obvious aspects as state-controlled capitalism; though with tolerance of trade unionism, promotion of non-antagonism between the productive forces and state-supervised entrepreneurs; cultural permissiveness; and complete absence of armed struggle.

Might not these major aspects of Chinese society be duplicated in the Philippines so that once and for all the Filipino people’s own aspiration for national rejuvenation is correctly addressed?

“With decades of hard work,” President Xi Jinping intones, “socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era.”

In other words, in the matter of the armed struggle, for instance, in order to displace the ruling classes from their ages-old dominance of society, China already waged it long ago, and has paid dearly for it. Now that China is spreading the gains of socialism throughout the world, it has pulled the rug off the feet of Philippine armed revolutionaries.

In sum, all that’s needed to be done in the Philippines is to build a new Communist Party that will take up the challenge of attaining socialism in the Philippines the correct way.

China has shown that way.