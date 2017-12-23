The 21st century biblical paraphrase: No one comes to world prosperity and peace but by China

PART 1

MONDAY, December 25, 2017, will thenceforth become a day of great reckoning. A group, which Lenin in 1917 would term as “a dozen wise men” for turning Europe upside down, will be meeting to try and reach a consensus on how to “turn the Philippines upside down” once and for all. Depending on a set of guideposts which the meeting will agree on, what was already hinted at by my last column, Ruptures 9, as the “Manifesto of Great Severance,” the group intends to organize a forum in which debaters of various shades and colors will expound their visions on exactly what form and content such a “turning upside down” of the Philippines will take. A panel of moderators, representing a wide social spectrum, will synthesize the ideas expressed in the forum (tentatively called the “Ultimate Debate”), which synthesis to become, in general, a program of action expected to finally chart the course of Philippine development. Already part of the synthesis are the multifarious aspects of the implementation of the program.

Since I expect to join the group, I have early on made preparations on what I will propose in the forum. In this regard, I can only turn to the Chinese experience.

The Chinese experience

Undoubtedly, China stands today as the personification of what socialism should really be if it were to be true to its touted claim of being savior of mankind. Although admittedly the Chinese revolution, which began with the establishment of the Communist Party of China in 1921, got its impetus from the October Revolution in the Soviet Union in 1917, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) collapsed in 1991, leaving China virtually alone in pushing socialism on the world. Read that otherwise—alone in combating world capitalism.

In the Communist Manifesto, Marx declares quite unequivocally: “Of all the classes that come face to face with the bourgeoisie today, only the proletariat is the truly revolutionary class…” It was beyond him to have foreseen that more than one-and-a-half centuries thereafter, it would be no longer “the proletariat” that would be up against the bourgeoisie but China.

This declaration by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his speech before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 18, 2017 is quite revealing: “China has seen the basic needs of over a billionpeople met, has basically made it possible for people to live decent lives, and will soon bring the building of a moderately prosperous society to a successful completion. The needs to be met for the people to live better lives are increasingly broad. Not only have their material and cultural needs grown, their demands for democracy, rule of law, fairness and justice, security and a better environment are increasing. At the same time, China’s overall productive forces have significantly improved and in many areas our production capacity leads the world.”

‘Productive forces’

More than the impressive level of prosperity (Xi Jinping terms it “moderate prosperity”) China has attained for its people, what I deem very significant in the statement is the term “productive forces.” In traditional Marxist semantics, the phrase would vary only among “workers,” “working class,” or “proletariat.” Intrigued by the apparent variation from normal usage, I scanned the text of the speech and noticed that about the only portion in which the term “workers” is used was in a reference to the early period of “surrounding the cities through the countryside.” That was a period of struggle, a conflict which in orthodox Marxism is deemed a “class war,” indeed, “war between workers and capitalists,” though in the speech, Xi sounds archaic as he uses the old Mao Zedong brand for the class enemies—“three mountains of imperialism, feudalism and bureaucrat capitalism.”

At any rate, I ponder at the shift in terms from “workers” to “productive forces.” Does this indicate a change in outlook in the entire gamut of what over a century and a half has been hallowed as unassailable, correct revolutionary doctrine, Marxism-Leninism, joined up with Mao Zedong Thought in the 1930s? If there is such a change, then the removal of the terms “workers,” “working class,” and “proletariat” must presuppose a removal as well of the term “capitalist” in the orthodox Marxist view of “relations of production” in which workers are deemed in antagonistic position with capitalists. Under Mao Zedong’s law on contradiction, the principle of identity of contradiction makes the existence of the aspects of contradiction conditioned on each other, i.e., the existence of workers is conditioned on the existence of capitalists, and vice versa. Xi Jinping’s apparent supplanting of “workers” by “productive forces” must indicate a dissolution of the antagonism between workers and capitalists such that there is no more the Marxist outlook of the class struggle.

China must then be the role model for just how to bring about my advocacy of rupture from the class struggle, which was one of the resolutions I reached in my previous nine-part column article series. More particularly, because I intend to bring up the matter of such rupture in the planned Ultimate Debate, the whole depth, breadth and width of the Xi Jinping vision ventilated in his cited speech can provide the correct context for elaborating the idea.

To begin with, Xi admits that China, though enjoying the fruits of a 5,000-year civilization, its progress took the reverse beginning with the Opium War in 1840. He says, “China was plunged into the darkness of domestic turmoil and foreign aggression; its people, ravaged by war, saw their homeland torn apart and lived in poverty and despair.” But the Communist Party of China was established in 1921 and since then persevered in the mission of “national rejuvenation.”

Indispensable party

Xi Jinping intones, “Over the past 96 years, to accomplish the historic mission of national rejuvenation, whether in times of weakness or strength, whether in times of adversity of smooth sailing, our Party has never forgotten its founding mission, nor wavered in its pursuit. It has united the people and led them in conquering countless challenges, making enormous sacrifices, meeting setbacks squarely, and courageously righting wrongs. Thus, we have, time and again, overcome the seemingly insurmountable and created miracle upon miracle.”

So, as shown by the Chinese model, a Communist Party is an indispensable component of a program of action aimed at achieving national rejuvenation for the Philippines. Given that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), after nearly half a century of persevering in its no-win protracted people’s war, has not earned for the people even an iota of relief from misery, has failed to unite the people along correct lines of struggle, has even failed to unite itself at a time when it had the strength and the capacity to win against a seriously unstable revolutionary government (the Cory administration was wracked with six coup attempts, one of which, the 1989 coup led by then Lt. Col. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan, nearly toppled her but for the dastardly intervention by the United States) but instead splintered the party and the army to the permanent infamy of revolutionaries grown terrorists – there is just this urgent need now for a party to recognize the concrete realities of Philippine society and seizing upon the imperatives of such social realities, win for the Filipino people their own dream of national rejuvenation.