21st century war not in outer space but deep down under

IN an upcoming book of mine, Mandirigma, a novelized approach to the biography of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Alexander Ferrer Balutan, I write:

“Far out in the Western Hemisphere at the time, President Duterte is formalizing with Russian President Vladimir Putin a deal for the supply of high-end arms by Russia to the Philippines. This comes almost a month after United States President Donald Trump ordered Tomahawk target strikes on an airbase of the Syrian government which had been traced as the source of chemical weapons attack against rebel-held territories in Syria. President Trump made no attempt at all to hide the fact of the United States launching those Tomahawk missiles – the first time the US ever admitted interfering in the Syrian civil war. Moreover, since that war had long been spoken about as a proxy war between the United States and Russia, the Trump order for the Tomahawk missiles target strikes necessarily became an order to hit Russia. It is against this backdrop that the Duterte-Putin arms deal must be viewed.

“And what happens on this day is most revealing. Marawi City suddenly comes under siege by Maute and Abu Sayyaf IS-inspired terrorist groups. A concerned observer of the Syrian strife, which had been raging for seven years now, is prompted to ask: Isn’t this Marawi City attack actually a way by which the United States serves warning to Russia to go slow on forging a military alliance with the Philippines?”

Principle of analysis

I am not one blessed with A-1 intel info on the subject matter and so cannot ever claim even an iota of expertise in the field. But I adhere to one principle of analysis which I believe I have discovered: that social events come as inevitable results of fixed laws of social developments which enable the truly deeply-perceiving to read what is going to happen without having to unearth data on such a happening.

When, for instance President Trump comes out into the open ordering Tomahawk missiles target strikes against a Syrian airfield, he is, through proxy Syria, issuing the order against Russia. And when on the very day President Duterte was signing an arms deal with President Putin the Marawi siege erupts, you can bet your bottom peso, it’s the US that did the Maute-Abu Sayyaf-IS Marawi takeover. Such was the warning, less to Duterte than to Putin: go ahead, I did it to you a month ago in Syria, I can do it to you again in the Philippines.

But the Marawi crisis ended in just five months – with a China-provided powerful rifle killing Abu Sayyaf leader Hapilon Isnilon – and the Syrian strife, which has been raging for seven years, offers no end in sight.

So?

The question does not bear upon the immediate concern of this discussion. What is it? That Russia, with its superb intelligence, knew the US could attack anytime, and so it had gotten emplaced in Syria anti-missile interceptors aimed at blasting any US missile that came shooting in from space.

In the April 2017 missiles attack, the element of surprise came into play, as evidenced by the fact that the two US Navy destroyers from which the Tomahawk missiles were launched sailed into the eastern Mediterranean and then went away virtually unperturbed. With the lesson learned from that attack, Russia threatened to shoot down US missiles that come blasting into Syria the next time around. That moment came just this past April 13. Still, as in the first time around, US missiles did blast into suspected chemical weapons arsenals and military installations of the Assad government.

What happened?

An article by Alex Lockie, “The US Navy appears to have fooled Russia and Syria with a warship ruse before the strike” (Business Insider, April 16, 2018), is most revealing. Following is a substantial quote from the article:

“When President Donald Trump threatened to send missiles at Syria — despite Russia’s promises to counter-attack— all eyes turned toward the US Navy’s sole destroyer in the region. But that may have been a trick.

“Pundits openly scoffed at Trump’s announcement early last week of the US’ intention to strike, especially considering his criticism of President Barack Obama for similarly telegraphing US military plans, but the actual strike appeared successful.

“In April of last year, two US Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean steamed into the region, let off 59 cruise missiles in response to gas attacks by the Syrian government, and left unpunished and unpursued.

“But this time, with the US considering its response to another attack against civilians blamed on the Syrian government, Russian officials threatened to shoot down US missiles potentially, and the ships that launched them, if they attacked Syria. A retired Russian admiral spoke candidly about sinking the USS Donald Cook, the only destroyer in the region.

“When the strike happened early Saturday morning local time, the Cook didn’t fire a shot, and a source told Bloomberg News it was a trick.”

Long story short, learning from the lesson of the successful 59 Tomahawk missiles target strikes in 2017, Russia prepared to counter a similar attack by emplacing anti-missile interceptors in Syria. When the US did launch that attack recently and Russia fired their anti-missiles, these did not intercept any. Why? Because the Russian interceptors were directed at outer space, while the American missiles were fired from deep in the Mediterranean Sea.

Corpus view validated

So, Vic Corpus has been right all along. The former ISAFP chief has been consistent in his assertion that the real intention of the US in the South China Sea is to secure access to the Manila Trench, reputably the deepest part of the world, where to maintain its nuclear submarine from which to launch cruise missiles against China.

The April 13 US cruise missile attack on Syria validates the Corpus view. Russia and Syria were quite prepared for any US missile coming in from space. That was the conventional military thinking in the era of high-tech nuclear warfare: that cruise missiles in their multi-varied types are first launched into space and then directed to targets on the surface of the earth. So, in this thinking, defensive missile interceptors are similarly launched spaceward where to seek out incoming enemy’s missiles and destroy them before they hit the target. This presumably was what Russia and Syria did. Once they realized the missiles hitting Damascus were not coming in from the USS Donald Cook, they fired their interceptors just the same, angling them spaceward. Photos of those missiles launches lighting up the skies of Damascus show telltale signs in their trajectories that they were hitting no targets.

Trump euphoria

Another account has President Trump tweeting in euphoria: “Mission accomplished.” But the writer makes a reservation.

“If,” he writes, “President Trump had ordered the strike only to show that the US responded to Assad’s use of chemical weapons, then that goal has been achieved. But if there was another objective – such as paralyzing the ability to launch chemical weapons or deterring Assad from using [them]again – it’s doubtful any of these objectives have been met.

“Which raises the question: if the strike really did meet Trump’s metrics for ‘Mission Accomplished, what exactly was the mission to begin with?”

I would not end with that question. I would venture to say: To assert supremacy in warfare suddenly transformed from one fought in outer space to one waged deep down under.

When China launched its first aircraft carrier in 2010 and began its military bases buildup over features of the South China thereafter, it must signal it had been quite abreast with the developments and was out to frustrate this US scheme.