22 busted in Cavite

A SERIES of buy-busts conducted in several areas in Cavite resulted in the arrest of 22 suspects in a one-day operation. First to fall were Efren Faustino, 51, of Caridad, Cavite City; Rosel Ramirez, 51, Maricar Ramirez, 20, Maritess Ramirez, 48, and Ronald Patling, 47, all of Barangay Kanluran in Kawit. Maritess yielded 20 sachets of shabu while Patking was caught with eight sachets of shabu and a playing card case with several drug paraphernalia. A simultaneous buy-bust at Summer Crest Subd., Barangay Sahud Ulan, Tanza arrested Mary Annie Hernandez, 50, Bernardo Argame, 49 and Rian Besa, 36. In Trece Martires City, police nabbed Jessie Ayson, 42, in Barangay San Lapidario after selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer; also arrested on a search warrant were Richard Tanega, 49, and Jay Ocampo, 39, in Barangay Maduya, Carmona; Ruel Libantino, 34, and Kelly Capuno, 52, in Barangay San Rafael 4, Noveleta; Joseph Obregon, 27, and Edwil Fabros, 27, at Freedomville Subd., Barangay Bucana Sasahan in Naic; Ricky Vidon, 39, and Herbert Baluyo, 30, of Barangay H2, Dasmarinas City. In Barangay Luzviminda I, Dasmarinas City suspects, Jerson Largo, 27, Larry Largo,32, Paul John Carreon,19, Jeffrey Salvador,26, and Enrique Encarguez, 28 were arrested in separate operations. Seized from the suspects were shabu, drug paraphernalia, firearm, various ATM cards bearing different names, and buy-bust money.