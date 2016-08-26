22 chiefs of police in Cagayan sacked

CAMP ADDURU, Tuguegarao City: The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office here removed 22 chiefs of police (COPs) in Cagayan Valley for alleged unsatisfactory performance in implementing the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Chief Supt. Gilbert Sosa, acting police regional director, said he ordered the sacking of the COPs based on a performance audit and evaluation under project “Double Barrel” that found the performance of the police chiefs unacceptable.

Booted out from their posts in Isabela province were Superintendents Manuela Bringas of Ilagan City and Engelbert Soriano of Cauayan City; Senior Inspectors Prospero Agonoy of Quirino, Ben Bumanglag of Delfin Albano, Jonathan Binayug of Palanan, Aladin Revocal of San Pablo, Ignacio Layugan of Dinapigue, Richard Limbo of Divilacan, Edgardo Esteban of Maconacon and Ruby Capinpin of Roxas; and Chief Inspectors Pilarito Malillin of San Mateo and Mario Fajardo of Luna.

In Cagayan province, six COPs were axed–Chief Inspector Alvin Mabazza of Alcala; and Senior Inspectors Antonio Palattao of Allacapan, Eugenio Catubag of Rizal, Ronald Balod of Santa Praxedes, Mario Maraggun of Calayan and Christopher Danao of Buguey.

Removed in Nueva Vizcaya province were Chief Inspectors Larry Pinkihan of Kasibu, Joeffrey Bulong of Ambaguio and Senior Insp. Rudil Bassit of Kayapa.

In Quirino province, Senior Insp. Alex Orbillo was dismissed from his post in Nagtipunan.

Bringas of Ilagan City and Soriano of Cauayan City were sacked on Tuesday while the rest were ousted on Wednesday.

Sosa said their removal is part of a reorganization to strengthen the PNP’s all-out war against illegal drugs in Cagayan Valley in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s priority program of eradicating illegal drugs in the country within six months.

“We will put the best performing police officers on post so that we will meet our target and attain our mission to make Cagayan Valley a drug-free region,” he added.

The regional director assumed office on July 4, challenging chiefs of police, police provincial directors and city police directors in the region to double their efforts in the drive against illegal drugs.

“They are required to meet the target on a given time frame or else they will be relieved from their respective posts if they fail to perform well,” Sosa said.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Chevalier Iringan, Regional Public Information Office chief, said their drugs monitoring center recorded a total of 147,033 houses visited, resulting in the surrender of 16,662 users and 1,611 pushers since July 1.

Police operations netted 97 users and 234 pushers, while one user and six pushers were killed.