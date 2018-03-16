22 drug suspects fall in Quezon City buy-bust operations

QUEZON City Police District (QCPD) operatives arrested 22 drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations on Friday.

Juanito Constantino, Joemar Dubria, Jerry Baes, and a 15-year-old female were arrested by operatives from the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) in a midnight buy-bust in Barangay Baesa.

Seized from the suspects were 10 sachets of “shabu” or crystal meth worth P75,000 and drug paraphernalia.

The same operatives also caught the alleged accomplices in a follow-up operation at 5 a.m. in Barangay Bahay-Toro, Project 8.

Jonkerch Cullera and Romeo Molado were caught with 13 sachets of shabu in their possession.

In a simultaneous operation, Fairview Police (Station 5) arrested John Paul del Castillo, Marlon Viola and Dennis Maigue and seized five sachets of shabu in a buy-bust.

In another raid in Cubao at about 12:45 a.m., Melvin Longabela and Bobby Rubio, who have been under surveillance over the past year, surrendered to authorities.

Seized were six sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Cubao (Station 7) policemen also arrested Efren Concepcion and Alexander Bonoan after they were caught with “shabu” in Barangay San Martin de Porres.

Jomar Cuarez, Reymund De Guzman and Jane Obsequio were arrested in Barangay Loyola Heights at 5:45 a.m. after a concerned citizen tipped authorities about their drug activities in the area.

Reynaldo Macasaet, Nelson Dadiz, Charita Baldono were also caught by Project 8 (Station 4) operatives with five sachets of shabu and buy-bust money at 8:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kamuning (Station 10) policemen arrested Arnold Valentin and Larry Ilarina past midnight in a buy-bust in Barangay Roxas.

Seized were 21 sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P21,000.

John Louie was also arrested in Barangay San Isidro, Galas at 10 a.m. and was caught in possession of dried marijuana leaves.

All suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA