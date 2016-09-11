22 Filipino youths join Japan’s JENESYS2016

Twenty-two young Filipinos currently majoring in Business and Economics or working in economics-related fields flew to Japan on August 26 and stayed until September 6 to participate in the JENESYS2016 Programme (Theme: Economics).

A pre-departure orientation organized by the National Youth Commission (NYC), in cooperation with the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC), was held on August 27 to prepare them for the journey

Newly appointed NYC chairperson Cariza “Aiza” Yamson Seguerra opened the orientation with a congratulatory message for the participants, highlighting the importance of international exchange programs in enriching young people’s lives.

JICC Director Tatsuo Kitagawa was also present to give some words of encouragement, urging the participants to use the lessons they learn from the program to help further in the development of the Philippines.

In Japan, the Philippine delegation — composed of eight young professionals and 14 students — joined more than 200 peers from nine other countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam for the 10-day program.

The participants spent the first two days of the program in Tokyo before they were divided into nine small groups composed of 20 or more people each, which headed over to one of three prefectures—Miyagi, Aichi, and Osaka.

Each JENESYS2016 group engaged in activities in accordance with specific themes, such as economics, peacebuilding and entrepreneurship, among others.

Apart from lectures and group discussions on business and economics-related issues, participants also took part in Japanese traditional and cultural activities, like tea ceremony, museum and temple visits, and homestays at certain points during the program.

JENESYS2016 succeeded JENESYS2015, which originated from the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) Programme first launched by the Government of Japan in 2007 to facilitate cultural and academic exchanges among the youths of ASEAN, Japan, and Oceania.