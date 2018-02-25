Sunday, February 25, 2018
    22 grenades recovered in Bulacan

    Twenty-two grenades were recovered and turned over to the Philippine Army in Norzagay, Bulacan Friday morning, according to the Jouint Task Force Kaugnay. It said that a certain Rene Alcaraz surrendered 21 fragmentary grenades and a smoke grenade to the commander of Suha Patrol Base under the 70th Infantry Battalion. The fragmentation grenades were accidentally discovered during an excavation on a lot owned by a certain Juan Bernardo last 2005.

