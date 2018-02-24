22 grenades surrendered to military in Bulacan, 3 years after discovery

TWENTY-TWO grenades were recovered and turned over to the Philippine Army in Norzagay, Bulacan on Friday morning, three years after they were recovered, according to the Northern Luzon Command (NolCom).

Quoting the Joint Task Force Kaugnay, the NolCom said in a statement that a certain Rene Alcaraz surrendered 21 fragmentary grenades and one smoke grenade to the commander of Suha Patrol Base under the 70th Infantry Battalion.

It said that the fragmentation grenades were accidentally discovered during an excavation in a lot owned by a certain Juan Bernardo in 2005.

The military is investigating to determine where these grenades came from and why they were surrendered three years after they were found.

The explosives are now under the custody of the Army Detachment in Norzagay for safety and proper disposal. ROY NARRA