22 luxury vehicles under scrutiny at Customs

A TOTAL of 22 luxury vehicles, including so-called “supercars,” worth at least P113 million, are now the subject of an ongoing litigation at the Bureau of Customs (BoC) for various violations.

These are:

* brand new McLaren worth at least P13 million;

* two units of brand new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, P2.66 million;

* two units brand new 2017 Range Rover, P3.635 million;

* one brand new 2017 Land Rover Evoque, P2.7 million;

* 12 units brand new Toyota Land Cruisers, P50.196 million.

* One Lamborghini Gallardo worth P5.6 million;

* a Lamborghini Murcielago, P14 million; Ferrari F430 2006, P8.3M;

* Rolls Royce, P12.5 million.

The Ferrari F430 2006 and Lamborghini Murcielago, consigned to Mary Joy Aguanta and Veronica Angeles, respectively, were forfeited in favor of the government by the MICP. However, importers have filed an appeal.

The Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls Royce, consigned to Allan Usman Garcia and Roy Garchitorena, are now undergoing examination and verification of import documents. A warrant of seizure and detention will be issued once Customs authorities find probable cause.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the BoC was alerted about the luxury vehicles on separate occasions at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Lapeña said the BoC would be steadfast in facilitating the disposition of the cases.

“Resolving the instant cases necessitates that due process is observed by giving the parties involved the opportunity to present their case,” said MICP District Collector lawyer Balmyrson Valdez.

On Tuesday, February 6, President Rodrigo Duterte led the destruction of 20 smuggled luxury vehicles at the Port Area in Manila.

On the same day, 10 other smuggled vehicles were destroyed at the Ports of Davao and Cebu.

Lapeña also dispelled doubts and rumors from the public as to what happened to the supercars such as the McLaren and Lamborghini and why they were not destroyed.

The Customs chief also vowed that the cases involving the remaining luxury vehicles would be resolved speedily while following legal procedures. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL