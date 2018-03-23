22 NPA leaders surrendered, arrested in first quarter of 2018 — report

TWENTY-TWO alleged leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) either surrendered or were arrested by the military in the first quarter of 2018, the Eastern Command (EastMinCom) said in a report on Friday.

Of the total, 17 surrendered while five were arrested, said Maj. Ezra Balagtey, EastMinCom spokesman.

Balagtey said the 17 were part of the 315 NPA rebels who surrendered to the subordinate units of the EastMinCom for the first quarter of this year.

Balagtey said that positions held by these NPA leaders ranged from front political officer, commander and vice commander of the NPA armed unit, supply officer, deputy front secretary of a regional committee, up to the highest position of being a front secretary.

Earlier this week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) claimed that that there were 4,356 NPA regular members and supporters who have surrendered since the start of 2018. Of the number, 626 were regular armed members and 3,730 supporters from the Militia ng Bayan and underground mass organizations.

Balagtey also cited the case of Leonida Guiao, the alleged NPA finance officer who was arrested in Butuan City in February. She was accused of having different aliases and served as finance officer of the NPA Mindanao commission. DEMPSEY REYES