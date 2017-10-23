22 schools destroyed in Marawi City

THE Department of Education reported 22 schools have been totally damaged in the war between government troops and the Maute militants in the battle area in Marawi City.

Advertisements

Education Undersecretary Alain del Pascua said on Sunday the schools were either bombed or burned down.

“Kung hindi nabomba, nasunog ang 22 na paaralan sa Marawi City na nasa ground zero (If not bombed, the 22 schools on ground zero were burned),” Pascua said in a radio interview.

Education officials are in the process of determining the extent of the damage to schools in Marawi.

More than 22,000 students have been affected by the five-month fighting. Officials expect this number to double once the assessment of schools in the Islamic city has been completed.

The DepEd estimates that the government may need P800 million to rehabilitate damaged schools.

Temporary homes

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is rushing the construction of temporary shelters for Marawi evacuees.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar hopes the shelters will be finished by next month.

“The area being developed by DPWH in Barangay Sagongsongan, Marawi City, can accommodate 1,100 families. We are doing everything we can to finish it by November,” he said in a statement.

The government allotted P241.69 million to the project.

“Currently, we are preparing a portion of the site where the National Housing Authority can build a total of 275 transitory houses,” Villar said.

The agency has also deployed teams to assess damage to infrastructure and roads in the city, he added.

The DPWH is a member of the Task Force Bangon Marawi Housing Sub-Committee.

PNA