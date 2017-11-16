22 years of laughter with Michael V—and counting

GMA Network’s “Bubble Gang,” the country’s longest-running and multi-awarded gag show, continues to offer non-stop entertainment for the Filipino public as they celebrate 22 continuous years on air.

Clearly, Bubble Gang is a long running TV favorite what with its unique and amusing parodies, sketches and gags about famous personalities, current events and even the most popular commercials on air.

“We lasted this long because of our dedication to our work and also because of how we adapt to changes in our society. We have a lot of things to go on for our show, and at the same time, society can pick up a lot from us as well. In other words, there has always been a good relationship between the audience and the show,” Michael V., one of the show’s original cast members and current creative director explained at milestone news conference.

“The only downside that we had was during the earlier years because our only goal then was to rate high. But when we started to just enjoy everything we do, that’s when things got better and better every week,” he added.

To celebrate yet another banner year, the well-loved comedy show will air a two-part TV special tonight and November 24 with a musical show production titled, “Parokya Bente Dos: A Laugh Story.”

Parokya is the story of a simple guy named Buloy (Michael V.), who is also a die-hard fan who builds his dreams around actress Birdie Aguila (Kim Domingo). He goes through countless adventures to fulfill his life-long dream to become her leading man, noth on- and off-screen.

Cleverly and hilariously told through song, OPL band Parokya ni Edgar lends their talent to the unique anniversary offering.

“We chose the musical concept because we couldn’t think about any other concept anymore,” Michael V. joked.

“But kidding aside, we thought of something we haven’t done yet. I was inspired by the success of ‘Rak of Aegis’ plus my daughter is in Theater Arts at the Ateneo, so I saw how beautiful the production was. I thought why not use it in Bubble Gang so I hope it works,” he crossed his fingers.

Completing the cast of course is the rest of the gang in Chariz Solomon, Valeen Montenegro, Antonio Aquitania, Boy 2 Quizon, Paolo Contis, Jackie Rice, Denise Barbacena, Lovely Abella, Sef Cadayona, Betong Sumaya, Mikael Daez, Arra San Agustin, Jak Roberto, Archie Alemana, Arny Ross, Mikoy Morales, Ashley Rivera, Analyn Barro, Juancho Trivino, Jan Manual, James Macasero, Rodfil Obeso, Myka Flores and Diego Llorico in multiple roles.

The program’s musical plot is under the helm of esteemed stage director Rem Zamora, with musical director and playwright Vince de Jesus, musical arranger Myke Solomon and choreographer Dan Cabrera.

Bubble Gang airs every Friday after “My Korean Jagiya” on “GMA Telebabad.”

Iza Iglesias