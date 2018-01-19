22,699 workers in Central Luzon get regular status

TARLAC: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) recorded a total of 22,699 workers regularized by 246 establishments in the region as part of the government’s move to lessen unemployment rate and end the contractualization practice. Records show that 12,689 were regularized in 2017 by 141 establishments while 10,010 were given permanent status in 2016 under the Duterte administration’s war against end-of-contract or “endo” scheme. DOLE regional director Ana Dione, in a statement, said they have dispatched 24 labor laws compliance offices to conduct assessments on compliance of both the General Labor Standards and Occupational Safety and Health Standards. Meanwhile, some 674 contractors in Central Luzon were given the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board’s window application by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Office–3 last year. DTI Regional Director Judith Angeles said the 398 contractors are in Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Zambales and Aurora.

JERRY M. HERNANDEZ