22nd French Film Festival rolls the red carpet

For the 22nd year, the Embassy of France to the Philippines, Institut Français, the Alliance française de Manille and de Cebu, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines, in cooperation with the Ayala Malls Cinemas, Central Square, Circuit Makati and SSI Group, Inc. roll out the red carpet once more for the French Film Festival in Manila.

Each year, over 15,000 moviegoers are treated to critically-acclaimed feature films that provide a mirror into French society. From June 9 to 17 at the Ayala Malls Cinemas in Greenbelt 3 and the BHS Central Square Cinemas, the 22nd French Film Festival continues this tradition by offering 13 French films that will immerse Filipinos in a different form of storytelling that portrays French values, culture, and language.

It is for this reason that the French Film Festival remains one of the year’s most anticipated events of “PhilFrance: Feel French!”—a year-long festival launched by the French Embassy last January to celebrate the 70th year anniversary of French-Philippine diplomatic relations. The spirit of PhilFrance: Feel French! Is to give Filipinos the opportunity to “feel France” in various aspects of everyday life, including arts, culture and of course, film and at the same time, celebrate the growing and diversifying partnership between France and the Philippines in all sectors.

To mark this long-standing friendship, the French Film Festival will also pay homage to Filipino films that have been selected at the Cannes Film Festival, which also celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2017. On June 12, Independence Day, the following films will be screened at the French Film Festival: “Nakaw”, directed by Noel Escondo and Arvin Belarmino (Short Film Corner, 2017); “Ma’ Rosa”, directed by Brillante Mendoza (Main Competition, Best Actress Award, 2016); “On the Job”, directed by Erik Matti (Director’s Fortnight, 2013); and “Anino” by Raymond Red (Short Film Corner, Palme d’Or for Best Short Film, 2000).

For the first time ever, the French Film Festival will dedicate one weekend for plein air free public outdoor screenings at Circuit Makati on June 17 and 18.

“This is like a tradition now. And it shows also that what we are doing is a long-term commitment to cinema, culture, and diversity between both countries,” French Embassy Chargé D’affaires said during a press conference.

“The Film Festival is indeed a concrete example of France’s commitment to the promotion of cultural diversity. What the French Embassy is trying to do here is to give the Filipino audience a chance to have a better glimpse of reality and knowledge of the French society,” he added.

Films that are set to be screened are “21 Nights with Pattie”, “A castle in Italy”, “Geronimo”, “I am a soldier”, “Jamais de la vie”, “L’ombre des femmes”, “Nocturama”, “Personal Shopper”, “Sophie’s Misfortunes”, “The Last Diamond”, “Tour de France”, and “White Nights”.

Similar to last year, tickets for screenings at the cinemas of Greenbelt 3 and Bonifacio High Street are priced at P100 and may be purchased at the ticket counter or online via www.sureseats.com.

IZA IGLESIAS