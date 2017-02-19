23 Japanese students to visit Muntinlupa schools for cultural exchange

Twenty-three Senior High School students from Okayama Prefectural Tamashima Commercial Senior High School visits the Philippines and two Senior High Schools in Muntinlupa City as part of Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs from February 13 to February 21.

The city government of Muntinlupa welcomed the Japanese students under the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS2016) Outbound Program for High School Students to the Philippines, an exchange program launched by the Japanese Government to promote the understanding of Japan among overseas youths.

The delegates visited Muntinlupa Science High School for a campus tour last February 16 and Muntinlupa National High School on Friday to interact with local students for cultural exchange. They will then visit the Japanese Cemetery at NBP Reservation, Poblacion and stay with local foster families.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi said that the city is honored to host the exchange program, especially as Muntinlupa celebrates its Centennial Anniversary .He hoped that the endeavor further strengthens Muntinlupa – Japan ties.

The local exec recounted that the beginning of strong pact between the two states when former National Bilibid Prison director Alfredo Bunye Sr. helped Japanese soldiers to return back safely to Japan during the war.

Muntinlupa City holds sister-city agreements with Takasaki and Gunma, Japan.

JENESYS2016 promotes people-to-people exchange between Japan and the various nations of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to bring the country’s culture and technology to the world for mutual trust and cooperation. The program also aims to disseminate politics, society, history, and diplomacy policy of Japan to the Filipinos.