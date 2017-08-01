Tuesday, August 1, 2017
    in Malolos; 7 rearrested — police

    23 juveniles escape DSWD jail
    in Malolos; 7 rearrested — police

    TWENTY-three juveniles escaped from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Malolos Monday night although seven were rearrested, police said on Tuesday.

    Police said the juveniles passed through a comfort room that was under renovation at the DSWD’s “Bahay Tanglaw Pag-asa” in Barangay Guinhawa.

    The Bulacan Police Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) and Provincial Capitol-Civil Security, which conducted pursuit operations, transferred the seven to the Bulacan Provincial Jail.

    The escapees broke the bars of the comfort room on second floor and tied blankets to get down.

    A manhunt for the remaining escapees is ongoing.

