23 MORE INDONESIANS WITHPH PASSPORTS INTERCEPTED

ANOTHER 23 Indonesians using Philippine passports were intercepted Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) upon their arrival from a Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This brings to 50 the number of Indonesians held upon their return to the country. The first batch of eight Indonesians with assumed names and Philippine passports were held at the NAIA terminal 2 three weeks ago and another 19 on Tuesday. The passport racket involving Hajj pilgrims was uncovered on August 19 when Immigration officials at the NAIA discovered 177 Indonesians bound for Mecca, Saudi Arabia using Philippine passports.

BENJIE L. VERGARA