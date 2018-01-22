23 tankers bag MOS in PSL National Series

Twenty-three tankers were named Most Outstanding Swimmers (MOS) in the Class C category of the 129th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Lion’s Swim Challenge held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

Wisenheimer Academy standout Mikhaela Bliss Dula led the MOS awardees in the girls’ class after bagging the top honors in the nine-year age-band of the tournament supported by The Manila Times and TYR – one of the country’s top suppliers of swimming apparels and gears.

It was a double celebration for the Dula family as her elder brother Marc Bryan, the reigning Male Swimming of the Year, bagged the MOS trophy in the boys’ 10-year event of the Elite Class.

Arwen Sky Nilo (6), Euna Martina Alin­dayu (7), Portia Belo (8), Vianka Togo­res (10), Dianne Chezca Mijares (11), Chellsie Maine Ramirez (12), Patricia Ann Donato (13), Jan Ysa­bella De Mesa (14) and Nastassja Ariele Braceros (15-over) also copped their respective MOS awards in the girls’ division.

Promising tankers Paolo An­drei Donato, Mhike Lorenz Sevilleja and Gabriel Niegas were all declared MOS in the boys’ 11-year while Jude Gapultos and Kyle Apigo were also tied in winning the top spot in the seven-year event.

The other MOS awardees in the boys’ class were Nathaniel Capua (6-under), Lou Christopher Ching (8), Robert Angelo Borenes (9), Francis Luke Ebcas (10), Joaquin Antonio Aqui­no (12), Jorg Ozzi Maxi­mus Maligat (13), Christian Niegas (14) and Isaac Arabes (15-over).

“It has always been said that the youth is the hope of the nation and it’s the reason why we are focusing on the youth by providing them with an endeavor that would guide their path towards becoming assets of society,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL chief is expected to name qualified swimmers for the Summer World University Games to be held next year in Naples, Italy as well as in other international tournaments in Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

“We would like to thank TYR for helping us in our grassroots development program. We are looking forward to working with them in discovering talents for future international competitions,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.