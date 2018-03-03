23 teams vie in Capati golf

The Dominga Capati Memorial golf gets going on March 9 with 23 teams gearing up for another fierce but fun duel at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club’s South course in Laguna.

Team Orchard assembled 64 points to nip Villamor I in last year’s golden staging of the annual event hosted by Cangolf and held in honor of the first Filipina to compete against the Americans and Europeans in the Philippine Women’s Open Championship in 1938.

The 18-hole tournament is also staged to foster camaraderie among the teams competing in the annual Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Play is a six-player Modified Team Scramble with the squad with best gross score winning the championship.

Aside from Orchard and Villamor, other teams seeing action are Sta. Elena, Alabang, Tagaytay Highlands, Manila Golf Club, Valley Golf, Eagle Ridge, Forest Hills, Camp Aguinaldo and host Cangolf.