24 ‘critical’ House lawmakers get ‘zero’ budget for infrastructure projects in 2018–Lagman

AT LEAST 24 lawmakers at the House of Representatives received “zero” appropriation for their infrastructure projects in the P3.8-trillion national budget for 2018 for being critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, a legislator from the opposition said on Wednesday.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, the leader of the opposition bloc known as the Magnificent 7, said these 24 were known for their “steadfast critical dissent and perceived waywardness.” He did not name them.

“Zero allocations are projected to punish and silence opposition legislators even as it is their constituencies who are deprived of the benefits of infrastructure development,” Lagman said in a statement.

Lagman said the scrapped budget was for infrastructure intended for congressional districts under the 2018 National Infrastructure Program of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of the “Build, Build, Build” program of the administration and not for “pet projects”.

“What would be adversely affected are the construction of roads and bridges; highways leading to tourism destinations; diversion roads to decongest traffic; flood protection like dikes and seawalls; and public buildings. What is worse is that highways and bridges for completion in 2018 would be left hanging and unfinished,” Lagman said.

Lagman added that the discarded projects were in the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which was approved on third reading by the House, but were deleted during the bicameral conference committee meetings, “reportedly upon instructions of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez”.

Lagman said that majority of the infrastructure projects have been bidded out pursuant to government’s advance bidding schedule pending approval of the 2018 budget.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday the 2018 General Appropriations Act.

The Manila Times is getting a reaction from Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, Committee on Appropriations chairman and chairman of the bicameral committee, on Lagman’s statement.