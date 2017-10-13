24K illegal gamblers and loggers nabbed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday it had arrested 24,712 individuals linked to illegal gambling and illegal logging in the last 10 months.

A report from the PNP National Operations Center (NOC) showed that 23,823 individuals were arrested for heading or taking part in illegal gambling joints in small-time establishments.

PNP spokespman Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, said in a statement that based on the NOC report, P 7, 985, 204.75 worth of cash bets and gambling paraphernalia were confiscated in 12,310 police operations from January 1 to October 11 of this year.

Carlos said 16 police chiefs from six police regional offices were relieved of their duties due to negligence or failure to curb cases of illegal gambling in their jurisdictions.

Eight hundred eight-nine individuals were arrested for illegal logging in various provinces. One thousand twenty-four police operations were conducted wherein 852,377 board feet of timber and lumber valued at P21,383, 968 were confiscated.