25.55% of examinees pass 2017 Bar– SC source

ABOUT 25.55 percent of the examinees of 2017 Bar exams passed, a source privy to the results at the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The same source said that the topnotcher got a 91.050 rating while the 10th placer got 88.400.

The source said results will be out after lunch.

Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin is the chairman of the 2017 Bar exams.

The results will be flashed on a LED screen at the Supreme Court quadrangle and uploaded on its website (sc.judiciary.gov.ph) afterwards.

Bar 2017 hopefuls are currently waiting outside the SC quadrangle gate and on Twitter.

Twitter handle @rosselle, Bar 2017 examinee, wrote, “Regardless of a result, be graceful in victory or a setback.”

Only 6750 out of 7227 law graduates who were allowed by the Supreme Court to take the exams at the University of Santo Tomas, completed the four consecutive Sundays of examination in November 2017.

Bar examinees were tested on their knowledge of Political Law and Labor Law, Civil Law and Taxation, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.

The number of examinees for 2017 is highest among the Bar exams held in the last 17 years.

In 2016, 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees or 59.06 percent passed the bar, considered the highest passing rate in 16 years. JOMAR CANLAS, CATHERINE MODESTO