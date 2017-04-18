25 dead as bus falls into in Nueva Ecija

TWENTY-FIVE people died when the bus they were riding fell into a ravine in Barangay Capintalan, Caranglan, Nueva Ecija around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Caranglan chief of police Robert de Guzman said that the Leomarick bus with plate number AVZ 757 was traveling from Isabela province to Candon town in Ilocos Sur province when the accident happened.

Witnesses told the police that they saw the bus speeding downhill before it plunged into the 100-meter ravine. Witnesses also said that the bus conductor was able to jump out of the bus before it fell but rescuers have yet to recover his body.

De Guzman said the bus shattered into pieces. Injured victims were brought to the Bambang Hospital in Nueva Vizcaya. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. CIELO CANCEL