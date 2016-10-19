25 PSL tankers fly to Tokyo tourney

The 25-man Philippine Swimming League (PSL) team will be leaving today to compete in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship from October 22 to 23 at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

PSL President Susan Papa will head the delegation along with PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, NCR Regional Director Joan Mojdeh, and coaches Alex Papa, Jeffrey Medrano and Ruben Thruelen.

“We’re all set for this competition. The kids are motivated. We had intensive training for a few weeks as part of their buildup for the competition since we’re expecting tough challenge against some of the region’s best tankers,” said Papa.

Veteran international campaigners Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Kyla Soguilon of Aklan Swimming Team will spearhead the country’s campaign.

Also gunning for medals are Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral and Albert Sermonia 2nd as well as Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School-Legazpi, Felice Alexis Reyes of Wesleyan College and Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan.

The other members of the team are Julyiana Cassiopea Calibjo, Lucio Cuyong 2nd, Diane Fabicon, Zachie Gallegos, Jairus Lester Laguidao, Angelo Macaraig, Edgar Danzel Roberto, Tiffany Shaine Sanchez, Remogenes Sobretodo, Kobe Soguilon, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Arbeen Miguel Thruelen, John Rylle Villagomeza and Shyne Nicole Villagomeza.

“This is a good chance for them especially those who are first-timers in international competition to hone their skills as they’ll be competing against their veteran foreign counterparts. We want them to experience this kind of high level tournament because it’s part of our program for our grassroots,” added Papa.

In the 2016 Tokyo Winter Swimming Championship held in February, the PSL won 13 golds, seven silvers and six bronzes with Dula and Mojdeh leading the team with four gold medals each including new records in their respective events.

PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora, University of the Philippines standout Drew Benett Magbag and 2015 Tokyo Invitational Swimming Championship gold medalist Charize Juliana Esmero won’t be around this time as they are slated to compete in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 swimming championship beginning today at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Manila.