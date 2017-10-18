25,000 health workers needed in rural areas

THE national government has opened 25,000 slots for health workers to be deployed in rural areas next year, a lawmaker from Mindanao said.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said the Department of Health (DoH) has opened the application for 20,527 nurses; 3,108 midwives; 446 physicians and 324 dentists for assignment to the countryside.

Medical technologists, pharmacists, universal health care implementers, public health associates and family health associates are also needed.

According to Pimentel, a member of the house appropriations committee, a P9.7-billion budget has already been appropriated next year for the salaries and benefits of the health workers.

He said the recruited health workers will receive the same salaries as their regularly hired counterparts.

According to the 2016 Salary Standardization Law to be implemented on January 1, 2018, enlisted nurses will receive a monthly salary of P29,000 plus benefits, while physicians will receive P70,000 a month plus benefits.

Pimentel added the recruitment will allow new medical practitioners to gain experience and get good pay, while underserved citizens of rural areas will finally receive medical services.