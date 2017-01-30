252 moms to man Manila traffic

After completing an extensive training in traffic management, 252 women – all mothers – will now see action as traffic enforcers in public elementary schools in Manila where their children are studying. Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada sworn in the first batch of auxiliary traffic personnel trained under “Motherly Traffic Attendants” program. He said he sees the “mommies” of Manila as partners of the city in addressing the most pressing issues in the city, particularly traffic congestion and corruption. Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau chief Dennis Alcoreza said the mommy traffic enforcers will be assigned in the city’s 72 public elementary schools to help direct traffic and assist schoolchildren in crossing the street or taking a ride. The women enforcers will work in shifts of their own choosing – from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 12 noon to 6 p.m. – from Monday to Friday. Alcoreza said each mommy traffic enforcer will receive P6,000 monthly allowance.