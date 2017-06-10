25th DSAS offers services to gun enthusiasts

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) has announced the staging of the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTPOF)/ Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) Caravan in the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) slated on July 13 to 17, 2017 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

World shooting champ Jethro Dionisio, AFAD president, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) under Director General Ronald de la Rosa has again partnered with their organization in staging the caravan for the swift processing of LTOPF and PTCFOR, as part of their commitment to promote responsible gun ownership in the country.

Dionisio cited the success of the LTOPF/PTCFOR Caravan during the first DSAS show in Davao City held last May 19 to 22 where a big percentage of the more than 7,000 gun aficionados who visited the event at the SMX Convention Center availed of the one-stop-shop gun licensing process.

A staunch campaigner of responsible gun ownership, no less than President Duterte graced the opening of the DSAS in Davao City.

At the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall, applicants may avail of Directorate for Intelligence (DI) clearance, drug test clearance, neuro psychiatric clearance, and NBI clearance.

Among the PNP units who will provide support services are the Firearms and Explosives Office, DI, Health Services, Crime Laboratory Services and Finance Service along with the NBI.

However, Dionisio advised applicants to first visit the official DSAS Facebook page for the complete list of requirements for LTOPF and PTCFOR applications.

The 25th DSAS, the country’s longest running gun show, will showcase the latest array of modern firearms, ammunition and gun accessories.

AFAD also lined up several free seminars on gun safety, responsible gun ownership, protection measures and executions, basic self-defense, firearm laws, and retail seminars for gun dealers and aspiring retailers/distributor.