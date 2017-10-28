25th Mabuhay Miles golf tees off at Orchard

The Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament marks its silver (25th) edition this November 14, 2017 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club with exciting prizes and surprises for participants.

Golfers among PAL’s Mabuhay Miles Elite, Premier Elite members and Million Milers will pit skills taming the 36-hole Orchard golf course in Dasmarinas, Cavite, for trophies and miles (that can be converted to award tickets) under nine categories – Class A, B, C, D, Ladies, Seniors, Guest, Lowest Gross and Overall Net Champions.

The 25-year-old tournament is attracting participants from as far as Cebu, Davao, General Santos and the US.

The world-class Orchard offers two 18-hole courses – Palmer (designed by Arnold Palmer) and Player (designed by Gary Player).

The one-day tournament will be an 18-hole stroke play event played in accordance with the Rules of Golf defined by the Royal and Ancient Golf of St. Andrews and the Local Rules of Orchard Golf Club.

Golfers are divided according to their handicaps.

Last year’s winners include Jenz Vincent Tecson, Bernabe Punsalan, Louis Bartolome Borja, Joseph Owen Fulo, Elson Jose Dagondon, Emeterio Dikitanan, Christine Marie Valdehueza, Tranquilino Magpantay, Rodrigo Perez and Vicente Solon.

Major sponsors and partners include Toyota (for hole in one), Century Park Hotel, Pan Pacific Hotel, Mastercard, Omnipay, Petron, PNB, Boeing and PNB Gen Insurers.

The tournament was first played in 1992 as the PAL Mabuhay Club Invitational Golf Tournament and renamed Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament a decade after.

For a quarter of a century, Mabuhay Miles has established itself as one of the most prestigious names in airline loyalty programs, known for its generous rewards and first-rate service.

In 2015, Mabuhay Miles was relaunched with a host of exciting program enhancements. Today, Mabuhay Miles stands out as a brand for the 21st century traveler.