26 killed in Baghdad twin suicide blast – officials

BAGHDAD: A double suicide bombing killed 26 people in Baghdad on Monday, officials said, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days. Dr. Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, health chief for east Baghdad, reported that there were “26 dead and 90 wounded” in the incident. Gen. Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operation Command, said two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square. Tayyaran Square is a bustling center of commerce and a place where day laborers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs. It has been the site of deadly attacks in the past. An Agence France-Presse photographer at the site of the bombing said many ambulances had gathered and security forces had been deployed in large numbers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of the Islamic State jihadist group.

AFP