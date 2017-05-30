268 schools to raise tuition, fees

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has allowed 268 private colleges and universities across the country to increase their tuition and other school fees for academic year 2017-2018.

The number of schools that will collect higher fees represents 16 percent of the 1,652 private colleges and universities in the country.

Last year, the commission allowed 304 colleges and universities to hike their tuition and other school fees.

Of the 268 schools, 262 will increase tuition, while 237 will increase other school fees this year.

The average increase in tuition is 6.96 percent or the equivalent of P86.68 per unit, while increase in other school fees is 6.9 percent or P243.

In regions with the highest number of private schools, the average per unit increase in tuition is P119.55 or 4.75 percent for NCR (National Capital Region or Metro Manila), P49.07 or 3.05 percent for Region IV-A (Calbarzon), and P49.50 or 8.64 percent for Region III (Central Luzon).

For other school fees, the increases are P49.82 or 5.28 percent for NCR, P408.70 or 5.90 percent for Region IV, and P974.26 or 10.73 percent for Region III.

Under the law, 70 percent of the increase in tuition should be allotted for the increase in salaries, wages, allowances and other benefits of teaching and non-teaching personnel. Twenty percent will go to facilities improvement, while the remaining 10 percent will be earmarked for return on investment or for operating expenses.

CHED said the “education deflator” or the Regional Inflation Rate as determined by the Philippine Statistics Authority may be considered in applying for tuition hike.

“CHED ensures that higher education institutions meet the guidelines provided by law, especially the requirement of consultation, the proper allocation of tuition fees, and strict adherence with the processes that seek to make tuition and other school fee increases transparent, reasonable and affordable,” the commission said.