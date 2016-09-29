27 missing in Eastern China landslide

BEIJING: A landslide, which hit a village in eastern China Wednesday, buried dozens of houses and left 27 people missing, state media reported.

The landslide struck the village of Sucun in Suichang county of Zhejiang province at around 5pm (0900 GMT), the official Xinhua news agency said.

More than 400 rescue workers were at the scene Wednesday night and two women were pulled out of the rubble and are in stable condition, it added.

Video footage shared on local media showed huge plumes of water and rock pouring down a mountain towards houses and buildings in the valley below.

Heavy rain and high winds battered China’s east coast as Typhoon Megi made landfall Wednesday, killing at least one person, after leaving four dead and a trail of destruction in Taiwan.

AFP