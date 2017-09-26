270 most wanted nabbed in Samar, Leyte

CATARMAN, N. Samar: At least 270 suspected criminals, some on the list of most wanted persons, were arrested in Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte on orders of newly assumed Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Gilbert Cruz, to intensify police operations against the at large suspects. Cruz disclosed that Leyte reported the highest accomplishment, followed by Eastern Samar and Western Samar in the continuing operation to bring the suspects to justice. He said that of the 270 suspects, 29 are charged with theft; rape, 18; robbery, 13; physical injuries, 11 while some are facing special laws or non-index crime charges. The intensification of police operations against suspected criminals is in line with the Duterte administration’s campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.