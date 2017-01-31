276 Cagayan policemen promoted

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: To boost the morale and efficiency of its personnel, the Philippine National Police (PNP) promoted 276 police officers in Cagayan Valley (Region 2). Senior Supt. Chevalier Iringan, regional information officer, said of the total number promoted last Monday, 30 are commissioned police officers. Promoted to one rank higher were seven chief inspectors; 21 senior inspectors; two inspectors; 13 senior police officer 4; 27 senior police officer 3; 32 senior police officer 2; 46 senior police officer 1; 61 police officer 3 and 67 police officer 2. Senior Supt. Renato Angara, deputy regional director for administration, administered the mass oath-taking and pinning of ranks and insignias. Rasco said.