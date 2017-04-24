28 NEWSMEN STRANDED IN PANGASINAN

At least 28 journalists from Metro Manila, Bulacan and Tarlac provinces, were temporarily stranded when transportation hired to bring them from Quezon City to Alaminos, Pangasinan and back to Manila abandoned them in Pangasinan on Saturday night. Ramon Efren Lazaro, president of the Philippine Science Journalists Association (PSciJourn)-Bulacan chapter, said the newsmen were invited to cover a provincial sortie of Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña in Pangasinan by the Sogo Cares Doctors on Wheels of Sogo Hotels. Events were held from Thursday to Saturday through the efforts of the Mega Manila chapter of PSciJourn, the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc. (PAPI), Kiwanis Club of Hundred Islands and Gerlyn Enorme of Islands Nest Hotel. Enorme was in charge of the transport service. Lazaro said, “Enorme explained to us that she fully paid the transport service P14,000 on Thursday night and showed us the official receipt. On Friday night, Enorme said the drivers of the two vans demanded another P14,000.00 for the trip back to Manila. She declined, saying she had already paid in full. The drivers left.” Lazaro said they were virtually left groping in the dark since some of his companions did not have enough cash for the return trip. PAPI president Nelson Santos, gave P500, then they passed the hat until they raised enough for the ride back to Manila. Lazaro said some of the journalists are contemplating to file charges against the transport service provider.

FREDERICK SILVERIO