29 detainees bolt Sulu jail

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The Philippine National Police launched a massive manhunt for about 29 detainees who escaped from a police jail in the town of Jolo in Sulu. Police said 17 of those who escaped had been recaptured around the town on Saturday and undergoing investigation The detainees, mostly facing drug charges, bolted jail after a police guard left his post. It was unclear how the prisoners managed to escape from the jail inside the police headquarters located at the municipal compound. Other policemen mounted a massive search for those who remain at large. There was no immediate statement from the provincial police commander or the town mayor on the daring escape of the prisoners.